UPDATE: 2 deaths from house fire in Seale, AL being investigated as possible homicide

SEALE, AL (WTVM) - Authorities have confirmed that the deaths of an elderly couple from Russell County killed in house fire is being investigated as a possible homicide.
Family and friends who knew the couple who lived in the Seale, Alabama home on Silver Run Dr. are wanting answers to what caused the fire.
“I’m just devastated. The rest of the family is hurting," says a family member who wishes to remain unidentified.
Investigators say it’s an active investigation. The state fire marshals are working with local fire crews to get more answers.
Businesses nearby say they were closed when the fire happened, but they along with family are raising questions of where the family vehicle is that they say has been missing since the fire.
“Where’s the car? He had a car, so I’m wondering where that is,” asks a family member.
“I hope they can find out the cause of the fire so that this can be prevented from happening in the future," says area resident Joy Bobo.
The fire marshal says one of the points they want to emphasize is for everyone to get smoke alarms in their homes to stay safe. Both bodies have been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy and identification.
Fire officials say it will take days to identify the victims.
