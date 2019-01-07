LaGrange Police investigate attempted armed robbery

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - On Sunday evening, LaGrange Police responded to a call about an attempted armed robbery of the Summit Store on Vernon Road.
Upon arrival, officers met with the store employee who said that an unknown black male came up to the clerk with a hammer wrapped in a bag and stated it was a gun. The suspect demanded money but the employee did not give him any and eventually the suspect left on foot.
Based on the employee’s description, officers quickly located the suspect who was later identified as Ravon Woods. Woods was taken into custody for the attempted Armed Robbery.
Anyone with any additional information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department.
