LaGrange PD ask for help identifying unknown woman

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown woman.
Authorities say they need to speak to the female seen in this photo about an incident that took place on Jan. 9th at the Marathon gas station on Vernon Street.
She was last seen driving a Chevy Equinox.
If you have any information about the identity of this female, you are asked to contact the Troup County Crime Stoppers or the LaGrange Police immediately.
