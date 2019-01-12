COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Saturday, people from across the Chattahoochee Valley will come together at The First African Baptist Church to celebrate the life and influence of a beloved local cook and community influence: “Lieutenant” Stevens.
The Dinglewood Pharmacy cook, Charles “Lieutenant” Stevens passed away from natural causes on Wed. Jan 2nd at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Stevens had previously been hospitalized after an apparent stroke in November 2018. He was 87 years old.
“He was an incredible person, alwaal Dinglewood Pharmacy when he was only 16 years old. Since then he helped to perfect the scramble dogs as they quickly became a world famous snack.
But customers who knew him said it was about more than just the food. They say his kind and uplifting spirit is what made him a local hero.
“A lot of people will miss a source ys had a smile on his face,” says customer Colt Miley. “One of those joyful guys. His smile was contagious.”
Stevens began cooking at the locof kindness and warmth in their life because that’s what he was to a lot of people,” said customer Billy Lynes.
