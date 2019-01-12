Georgia Power donates $50,000 to help unpaid federal workers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In an effort to provide support to unpaid federal workers and contractors in Georgia, the state’s largest utility, Georgia Power, is donating $50,000 to the non-profit group Saint Vincent De Paul Georgia.
Through the fund, impacted families can ask for assistance by submitting an email request to Georgia Power through to gapowerassistancefund@svdpgeorgia.org. A caseworker from the charity will contact those in need within 24 working hours.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.