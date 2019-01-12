Human remains found abandoned behind GA funeral home, director gives fake identifications

METTER, GA (WTVM) - A case of multiple remains found behind a funeral home in Georgia gets more complicated for investigators after the director was found to be giving false information to Police.
The GBI says a crew was removing a shed from behind Hodges Funeral Home in Metter, GA last month. There, they found two containers and a casket that they tried to sell at a scrap yard. But one item opened while being offloaded and revealed human bones.
Funeral director Percy Hodges was arrested for throwing away or abandonment of dead bodies.
The GBI says no foul play was involved with the deaths of the individuals but that Hodges discarded the bodies in the shed after they were never claimed by family members.
To complicate matters, Hodges supplied police with false identification of the bodies. The GBI says Hodges gave them names of the deceased but investigators discovered that at least one of those names was fake.
The GBI is now asking Georgia and Alabama residents for help in identify the remains. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to contact state authorities.
