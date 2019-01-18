Thousands sign petition to keep Kadie the Cow from mooooooving to a new location in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The future of a staple of the Columbus community is coming into question as the building it sits outside of is moving location.
Kadie the Cow sits outside the Best Buy on Manchester Expy. in Columbus
This location, however, is finding a new home in Columbus Park Crossing, which raises the question if her pasture will remain in place or if it will roam.
Kadie has remained where she is for more than fifty years when the location used to be Kinnett Dairy.
A petition to make Kadie the Cow a historic landmark is gaining traction across social media like a wildfire.
The petition currently has more than 2,400 signatures.
