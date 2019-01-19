2 arrested after drug investigation in Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Thursday, December 20th Officers of the Alabama Drug Enforcement Agency, conducted a drug operation in Valley that resulted in the arrest of 2 residents.
Keitavious Quartell Heard, age 29, and Tierra Nicole Calloway, age 30, were both taken into custody following the operation.
Officers performed a traffic stop on Heard and recovered approximately 3 grams of cocaine. Officers arrested Heard and then traveled to the apartment that he shared with Calloway and executed a search warrant.
Officers seized an additional 26 grams of cocaine, 5 Ecstasy tablets, marijuana, and a smoking device from the residence.
Both subjects were charged with Drug Trafficking (Cocaine), Possession of Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Heard was also charged with Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Cocaine).
During the investigation, Officers learned that Calloway was an employee of the local School District. Chambers County School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge was contacted and made aware of the charges against Calloway.
Both Heard and Calloway were transported to Chambers County Detention.
These arrests were not made public earlier due to further action being attempted by DTF Officers in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.