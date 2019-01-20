2 lucky winners get new dream cars after Mercedes-Benz Heart Raffle

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For the 16th year in a row Mercedes-Benz of Columbus hosted their Charity Heart Raffle drawing on Sunday.
John Wells of Columbus and Greg Neischwanter of Opelika were announced as the winners of the grand prize: a new $50,000 Mercedes-Benz.
The car dealership spent the last several months selling tickets for their “Reverse Raffle," and on Sunday afternoon the 2 last standing tickets were revealed.
Neither of the winners were in attendance, but they were contacted shortly after the announcement to schedule a day to pick up their prize.
Wells is familiar face for many in the Columbus community after he spent 28 years serving on the Muscogee County School Board.
All net proceeds went to benefit the Greater Columbus American Heart Association. In honor of the year the American Heart Association was established, only 1924 tickets were be sold this year.
