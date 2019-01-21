AL Lawmaker hopes to separate joint Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee Holiday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With Martin Luther King Jr. Day right around the corner, a Birmingham lawmaker is hoping to separate the Alabama holiday that jointly honors civil rights leader King and the Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
Mississippi and Alabama are the only two states that jointly honor King and Lee with a single state holiday.
State Representative John Rogers plans to introduce legislation to split the two and move Lee’s holiday to Confederate Memorial Day which is celebrated in April.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.