Muscogee Education Foundation announces Top 10 Teachers of the Year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A local organization is taking the time to recognize Teachers throughout the county who exhibit special commitment and excellence in the classroom excellence in the classroom and for their phenomenal impact and influence on their students.
The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation (MEEF) announced the top ten honorees for the Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year.
The top 10 were selected from the applications of 57 teacher honorees – each named the Teacher of the Year for their respective schools.
The following teachers were chosen:
- Danielle Cooper- Aaron Cohn Middle School
- Katherine Culverson- Arnold Magnet Academy
- Darcia Irvin- Baker Middle School
- Shalon Gillespie- Blackmon Road Middle School
- Storie Atkins- Columbus High School
- Olivia Salgado- Eagle Ridge Academy
- Kunicko Byrd- G.W. Carver High School
- Steven Ring- Mathews Elementary
- Natalie Teasley- Northside High School
- Kelly Roberts- St. Elmo Center for the Gifted
MEEF says they recognize teachers for their excellence, leadership and, dedication in the classroom.
The top ten honorees will now be interviewed by the MEEF selection committee, which is made up of business and educational leaders in Columbus. After the interviews, the selection committee will select the top three honorees, who will then be observed in their classrooms.
MEEF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering educational excellence by focusing on individual teachers who are innovative and exceptionally effective in their profession.
The foundation has awarded more than $2.3 million to innovative teachers through financial incentives in the Teacher of the Year program, the MEEF Grant program, and the MEEF Endowment Fund.
“We have one mission and that is to recognize and reward outstanding teachers. One of the ways we do that is with the 'Teacher of the Year program.”
“The committee members are always awed and amazed at the selfless dedication and unceasing commitment that these teachers have to reach their students, to love their students," said MEEF Executive Director Marquette McKnight.
The official 2019 MCSD Teacher of the Year will be announced at a Gala in April. A crowd of nearly 1,000 education supporters is expected to attend.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.