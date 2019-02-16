Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition to be held in Columbus for 75th year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Good News! One of the Fountain City’s favorite events is set for it’s 75th year in Columbus.
Today, officials announced that the 2019 Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition will officially be held at the Columbus Rivercenter.
Competition Officials say because of the changes on the board there needed to be some continuity. They say keeping the pageant in Columbus will be just that continuity.
The president and CEO of Visit Columbus, Peter Bowden, says the scholarship competition brings an economic impact of around $250,000 to the city. They say there’s no other place they would rather have it.
The competition is set for June 13th, 14th and 15th.
