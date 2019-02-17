Columbus residents attend 3rd annual Lupus Empowerment Symposium

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America hosted the third annual Columbus Lupus Empowerment Symposium on Saturday
The Symposium was held at the Cunningham Center at CSU. Leaders say this event is not only an opportunity to spread truth and awareness about the disease, but also to help bring those affected by Lupus together.
Funds raised will provide thousands of Georgians with more Lupus educational programs, advocacy, and awareness.
