New proposal cracks down on drone use near Georgia prisons

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) -A bipartisan proposal that passed the Georgia Senate on Thursday is attempting to crack down on the use of drones near the state’s prison’s.
Officials say the bill comes from a recent rise in the use of drones to deliver contraband to inmates inside state prisons. They say this includes items such as cell phones, drugs, and weapons.
The proposal also bans drones from taking pictures inside these facilities without permission from the facility’s warden or superintendent.
Smuggling contraband is already banned by state law but this proposal would add specific criminal penalties for using a drone to do so. Violators could face a felony charge that carries a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.
The drone bill now goes on to the Georgia House.
