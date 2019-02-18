Shooting on Brown Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Brown Ave. after an individual was brought to to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday night.
Police say the individual was shot in the back in the area of Brown Avenue then brought to the hospital by two friends.
Detectives from the Robbery and Assault unit of the Columbus Police Department continue to investigate the case. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
