Columbus celebrates annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Thursday evening, the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner celebrating the connection between the city of Columbus and its businesses.
CSU students provided entertainment for the night filled with special awards.
The chamber recognized many achievements made by local businesses and individuals in the last year. They also discussed future community collaboration.
Event attendees included Chamber President Brian Anderson, Rabbi Beth Scwhartz, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, and many more local figures.
Here’s a list of those honored at the dinner:
- Ambassador of the year: Jane Miles
- Small Business of the year: Richie Grantham’s Sunshine Banners & Signs
- Young Entrepreneurs of the year: Robert Battle, Miles Greathouse, Garrett Lawrence, Chad Scrimshire
- 2018 Chair’s Award: Billy Blanchard
- J.R. Allen Award: Linga Nguyen
- Jim Woodruff Jr. Memorial Award: Dr. Bob Wright
