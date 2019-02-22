Court date postponed for woman suspected of murdering boyfriend on Tip Top Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Court has postponed for a Columbus woman accusse dof murdering her live in boyfriend on last week.
Police say 50-year-old Vickie Perez shot and killed her boyfriend 55-year-old John Allport on Tip Top Drive in Columbus on Wednesday afternoon.
In a statement given to police, Perez said that she and Allport were having a verbal altercation when she retrieved her pistol from a bedroom. Perez stated the pistol went off, striking and killing Allport.
Meanwhile, Family and friends of the victim continue to mourn for him, saying hey never saw this coming and that the couple seemed happy together.
Investigators say the case is still under investigation.
Perez’s new Recorders Court hearing is set for Tuesday morning at 9:00 AM.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.