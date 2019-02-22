Former Auburn mayor given Lifetime Impact Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Each year the Auburn Chamber annual meeting is the largest gathering of the Auburn business community and an opportunity to applaud outstanding area businesses and individuals. However this year’s event held an extra special presentation- The first ever Auburn Lifetime Impact award.
The new award was presented to former Auburn mayor Bill Ham for his 32 years of dedicated service to the city.
The chamber says they want the new award to always recognizes people who are working for the community, and officials say this year was a no-brainer for their pick.
More than 700 Auburn residents gathered for the special event, held at the Auburn Arena on Thursday morning.
Speakers include Brian Snyder, current chairman, Dr. Steven Leath, Auburn University president, Mayor Ron Anders, and Sarah Brown, incoming chairperson.
Other awards given out at the meeting included Customer Service Crowns, Best of Small Business Awards, Auburn Young Professionals Awards, Eagle Awards, and Spirit of Auburn Awards
