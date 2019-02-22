LaGrange to host 3rd annual Mardi Gras Parade

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Ready to celebrate? The City of LaGrange is gearing up for it’s special third annual downtown Krewe of Mask Mardi Gras Parade!
This year’s theme is “Krewe of Mask Goes to the Movies.” It will begin at 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 23rd.
The floats in the parade will be throwing out Mardi Gras beads, 2019 doubloons, moon pies, Kimble’s peanut butter chewy bars, and more.
The parade will begin and end at Sweetland Amphitheater's parking lot. The parade will travel down Ridley Avenue to Broome Street, Bull Street back to Sweetland.
The grand marshal of this year’s parade is Debbie Burdette, Troup County CLCP Executive Director, former Troup County School Board member, and well-loved literacy advocate.
The parade is put on by Krewe of Mask. Ken Gordon and John Cashen are co-captains of this member organization that oversees the parade.
Gordon and Cashen moved to LaGrange from New Orleans in 2005 after their homes were destroyed in Hurricane Katrina. When the two met each other in LaGrange they decided to start a family-friendly Mardi Gras parade and bring some of the New Orleans traditions to LaGrange.
For more information go to www.kreweofmask.com
