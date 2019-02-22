St. Francis Hospital in Columbus hosts Heart Health Luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - February is Heart Health Month and one Columbus hospital is taking the time to remind individuals just how important taking care of your heart can be.
The free educational event was held by Saint Francis Hospital at the Butler Pavillion Lecture Hall Thursday morning.
People from across the Chattahoochee valley attended, learning more about ways to monitor and keep their hearts healthy.
The event’s speakers included Deanna Robinson and Daidreanna Whiteman. The two spoke on the new technology available at St. Francis and the importance of things like heart monitoring, checkups, and early heart attack care.
The event was part of the hospital’s Prime Time program which is tailored to help adults live longer, healthier lives. The program offers many informative and engaging events similar to Thursday’s luncheon.
