TSYS in Columbus hosts 19th annual Black History Month Celebration

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- On Thursday, hundreds of local residents gathered as the Columbus branch of Total System Services or TSYS hosted it’s 19th annual Black History Month Celebration.
The global payments provider company kicked off the event with a performance by the TSYS Choir which was followed by a panel discussion moderated by News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles.
This year’s theme was “The Current State of Health in the Black Community.”
A panel of medical professionals discussed health related issues they are seeing in the Black community and what can be done to improve these issues.
