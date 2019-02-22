Walmart offers parents bargains on ‘Baby Saving Day’

Walmart offers parents bargains on ‘Baby Saving Day’
By Julie Anne Waldock | February 22, 2019 at 12:34 AM EST - Updated June 13 at 8:54 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The popular retailer, Walmart is helping local parents out with a day of savings on popular baby and childrens products.

Discounts will be available on a number of items, including car seats, pacifiers, sippy cups and more.

‘Baby Savings Day’ will take place this Saturday, Feb. 23, between 10:30 AM and 4:30 PM.

There are also special deals available online until Feb. 28th.

Check the Walmart website for participating locations and deals.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.