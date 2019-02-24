Forbes ranks Auburn among best small places for business, careers

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Good news for east Alabama- Forbes has ranked Auburn No. 25 on its 2018 list of the Best Small Places for Businesses and Careers in the U.S.
Auburn-Opelika was only one of two Alabama metropolitan areas to make the top 50.
Forbes evaluated places based on metrics such as job growth, costs of business, income growth, and educational attainment.
Forbes ranked Auburn No. 8 in job growth, No. 38 in education and No. 61 in the cost of doing business. Auburn’s cost of living is eight percent below the national average, according to Forbes and the city reports the creation of more than 6,200 jobs and more than $1.4 billion in capital investment since 1994.
