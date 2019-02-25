DJJ and Goodwill holds hiring event in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -On Monday, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and Goodwill of Southern Rivers partnered together to hold a Career Fair for many locals in search of a new job.
DJJ is currently recruiting for Juvenile Correctional Officers and other positions at the Muscogee Youth Development Center, in Columbus.
Job seekers gathered at the Goodwill Midtown Career Center and were able to hand out their resumes and even interview for specific jobs.
