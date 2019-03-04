Police chief: Cairo, GA hit harder by Sunday’s storms than Hurricane Michael

Gilliard also confirmed that the fifth grade end of the fourth and fifth grade wing of Southside did suffer damage to the roofs and the ceiling grid fell in a few places. However, crews are working now to get some of it cleaned up and a crew is coming in Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. to make repairs. That crew will work into the night Tuesday, if needed, as the school system is planning to have Southside Elementary ready for students to return on Wednesday.