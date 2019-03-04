WATCH: Lee County EMA holds press conference with Gov. Ivey following deadly tornadoes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Lee County Emergency Management Agency will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to give an update on recovery efforts, following Sunday’s devastating storms and tornadoes.
Governor Ivey will be joining Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings, Lee County EMA Director Kathrine Carson, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and other elected officials to brief the media.
Ivey stated that she was in contact with president Trump as the two craft an expedited disaster declaration plan.
She also thanked first responders and addressed Lee county residents saying “To the people of Lee county, please know that we are here today to stand with you, today, tomorrow, and in the days and weeks ahead. We will stand together and get through this together.”
Watch the update live here:
Follow our complete coverage of the devastating storms here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.