3 injured after shooting at Ayden Lounge in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A fun Friday night out for many Columbus residents came to an abrupt and frightening end after a shooting inside a popular uptown lounge left three people in the hospital.
Police say the uptown shooting occurred at the well known Ayden Lounge Bar and Restaurant during regular business hours.
At around 2:30 AM on Saturday, Columbus Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the first block of Broadway, just south of 13th Street.
Investigators say an unknown person opened fire inside the bar. At least 3 others were struck by the gunfire.
All 3 injured persons were taken to Piedmont Medical Center and are currently under close observation by doctors while receiving medical treatment.
The investigation was taken over by the CPD Robbery and Assault division. While the shooter has not yet been identified, authorities say they are following up on multiple potential leads.
“No one should be able to bring a gun inside a club and open fire like this. Help us make an arrest,” said investigator Raymond Mills.
Police are encouraging anyone with any information on the case to contact them at (706) 225-4259.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
