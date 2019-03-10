Columbus celebrates 2nd annual Mardi Gras Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Yay for plenty of beads and King cake- The Chattahoochee Valley celebrated the spirit of Mardi Gras this weekend.
Hundreds of locals gathered for exciting event on Saturday morning. The festival was held in Historic Liberty District of Columbus, stretching from 5th Avenue to 12th Street.
The event, described by organizers as a fun and unique cultural mashup, included local vendors, pageantry, food trucks, community tailgates, costumes, and games.
