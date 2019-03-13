How to watch WTVM - Anytime and Anywhere

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Modern technology gives you more ways than ever before to access local news, weather, and more from WTVM. No matter what device you use, you can always choose News Leader 9.
You can watch live local news from WTVM and your favorite ABC programming on Hulu Live, Youtube TV, over the air with an antenna, through local cable & satellite providers.
For breaking news and weather alerts, you can download the free WTVM and Storm Team 9 app onto your phone or tablet.
You can watch WTVM news live online, on your WTVM app, on Roku, or on Amazon Fire.
For continuous news updates, you can follow WTVM on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
To plan your day with forecasts from Storm Team 9, you can download the free Storm Team 9 Weather App, sign up for our daily emails, add us to your Alexa.
