Former North Georgia jail guard charged with rape, false imprisonment

CHATSWORTH, GA (WTVM)- A former jail guard in North Georgia is facing multiple felony charges after state police say he imprisoned a woman in her home then assaulted and raped her last week.
Kirk Taylor Martin, 28, of Acworth, was arrested and charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit sodomy, false imprisonment, and obstructing an emergency call, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
Authorities say the victim was held against her will on March 7th and into the early morning hours of March 8th before she was able to contact someone outside the home for help.
A booking photo showed Martin with dozens of scratches on his chest, neck, shoulders and face. Investigators say those injuries came from the woman’s efforts to resist the attack.
Martin formerly worked for the Murray County jail but was fired last April for violating jail policy. In one instance, Martin gave an inmate the wrong medication. The other violations involved jail procedures and did not affect any inmates.
Images courtesy of Murray County Sheriff’s Department via AP.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.