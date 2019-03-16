Girls Inc. hosts “Over the Edge” rappelling fundraiser in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This weekend the Columbus and Phenix City branch of Girls inc. went over the edge!
The unique fundraiser offers city leaders and locals the chance to rappel down the 5-story Carmike Plaza building on 13th street in Uptown Columbus.
The participants worked on campaigns to pull in money for their chance to rappel. The funds help to benefit young girls in the area through educational programs and scholarship opportunities.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson got the daring activities started on Friday. And even News Leader Nine’s Cheryl Renee made it down the side of the building on Saturday.
Over the Edge has raised over $80 million dollars through their fundraising rappelling events in Canada, the United States, and in the UK.
