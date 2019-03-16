One injured after shooting on 4th Ave in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Multiple units of the Columbus Police Department and EMS are currently gathered on 4th Avenue after reports of as shooting.
Police first responded to the 3500 block of 4th Ave. around 4:30 PM.
Officials say one person is now in the hospital recovering from related injuries. So far, Police have not released any information on suspects or motives involved in the shooting.
The area was blocked off for a few hours as Columbus Police Robbery and Assault units were at the scene investigating.
