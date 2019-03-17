Columbus celebrates Saint Patrick’s Day!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you drove past Uptown Columbus this weekend, the world might have suddenly looked a bit greener than normal. Saint Patrick’s Day excitement was in the air!
Popular Uptown pub, Scruffy Murphy’s, helped to paint Uptown green for the holiday. There were four leaf clovers and green steamer decorations hanging all up and down Broadway- even have the fountains were filled with green water!
Music from live bands filled the air while a crowd of locals enjoyed the family-friendly events held throughout the weekend- including games, shopping, and food tastings.
Scruffy Murphy’s also kept things fun and festive by serving their traditional Irish menu and of course the classic green beer.
But a lot of people may wonder... why do we celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day?
The day marks the death of Saint Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland and a 4th Century historical figure.
At the age of 16, he was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a slave. After years of enslavement, it is said a voice came to him in his sleep and urged him to escape.
Reunited with his family, St. Patrick studied to become a priest and spent the remainder of his life as a missionary in Ireland.
Patrick is known for using the three leaves of the shamrock to teach the Irish about Christianity and the Holy Trinity as well as banishing snakes from the country (although this hasn’t been definitively proven).
Fast forward to today and the holiday has evolved to become a more secular celebration of Irish culture. From shamrocks and leprechauns to corned beef and green beer- no matter how you chose to celebrate, we hope you had a great time!
