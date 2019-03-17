Columbus Fire Department responds to structure fire on North Lumpkin Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Department is currently on the scene of a structure fire near North Lumpkin Road in Columbus.
Fire and EMS units fist responded to the structure in the 2300 block of North Lumkin Road around 4:30 PM.
Police have confirmed no one was injured in the fire, but they have not yet said what the cause of the fire might be.
Police are also asking people to avoid the area while they contain the fire..
