Former Hogansville Mayor, U.S. Air Force, Navy Veteran passes away

HOGANSVILLE, GA (WTVM) - The city of Hogansville is currently mourning the loss of one of its former leaders.
Former city Mayor Tommy Thrower passed away Monday morning.
He was elected mayor in a special election in 1977, but did not seek re-election in the following year’s general election.
Thrower was known as a well respected member of the community and a U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant.
Thrower served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 in World War II, participating in the invasion of Okinawa. He earned a Battle Star and participated in the Liberation of the Philippines.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and retired in 1976.
Thrower served in the Korean War from 1951-1952 and earned two Battle Stars. He also served in the Cuban Crisis from 1961-1962.
He served three tours in the Vietnam War from 1963-1964, 1968-1969 and 1971-1972, earning a Battle Star in each deployment.
Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home will be handling his funeral arrangements.
