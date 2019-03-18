Fort Benning to conduct prescribed burns

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Fort Benning is planning to conduct prescribed burns on March 18th.
The prescribed burns may occur in the following training compartments within the A09, B06, B08, B09, and 10 Training Areas.
The wind is predicted to be from the North and will keep smoke away from sensitive areas. However, officials warns that this is a prediction and may change due to shifts in weather throughout the day.
Fort Benning explains that the burns are planned to be as efficient as possible and are necessary to mitigate the danger of uncontrolled wildfires, eliminate excess fuel, improve usability of training lands, and provide ecological maintenance.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Southern Group of State Foresters says that while these burns do release some air pollution, the net amount is a relatively small and shouldn’t affect healthy individuals.
Officials say that if someone in your family has asthma, heart or lung disease, or is an older adult or a child then consider taking precautions such as staying indoors and avoiding outdoor exercise.
For more information visit the Fort Benning website.
