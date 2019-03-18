$50K Powerball ticket sold in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Check your lotto tickets, someone in Columbus might’ve just gotten very lucky!
One winning Georgia Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Columbus for the March 16th Powerball drawing.
The lucky ticket was purchased at Milgen Food Mart, located at 4254 Milgen Road.
Winning numbers for the March 16th drawing were: 30-34-39-53-67 and the Powerball was 11. The Columbus ticket matched the first four winning numbers and the Powerball.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from the Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.