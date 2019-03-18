Opelika Police search for woman suspected of credit card fraud, theft

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is currently searching for an unidentified suspect related to a recent fraud and theft case.
Police say the woman is suspected of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and a Theft of Property (Fourth Degree) for an incident occurred on February 27th at the Walmart on Pepperell Parkway.
Authorities say the suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase general merchandise items.
The suspect is described as a black female. She is approximately 5’07” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a long sleeve purple shirt, dark colored leggings and white shoes. She was also wearing white sunglasses with gold colored lens.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.
