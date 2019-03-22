JR Davis Elementary hosts annual Career Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This week many local students got a fun and educational glimpse into their possible futures as JR Davis elementary hosted it’s annual Career Day.
The event was held on Friday morning for students in grades Kindergarten through fifth.
Many local business men and women were there to help encourage the young students to start thinking about what career paths they would like to take later in life.
WTVM’s Tony Sloan and Denise Mosley even joined in on the fun and gave students an idea of what it’s like to work in the news media industry.
