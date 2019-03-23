Opelika Church hosts first responders appreciation brunch

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -
On Saturday morning, Central Baptist Church hosted it’s annual first responders appreciation brunch.
However, the organizers say this year’s brunch was extra important following the devastating series of tornadoes a few weeks ago.
The pastor of the church explains that this is the perfect time to give back and make sure first responders know how thankful the community is for all weeks of hard work and service.
The event was enjoyed by many Lee County Police Officers, Firefighters, and EMS workers.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.