Lee Co. mothers throw birthday parties for young tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Two moms from Lee County are making sure that even in the wake of the devastating tornaodes, local children are still experiencing the happy moments in life.
Together the pair came up with the idea for “Beauregard Birthday," that helps to throw surprise birthday parties for children who were affected by the tornadoes.
On Saturday, they held a birthday party for three siblings who lost all of their belongings in the storm.
The children were shocked when they walked into Good Ol’ Boys in Auburn and saw their surprise birthday party. The kids were overjoyed as they receive various presents including new bikes and toys.
This is the second birthday party Beauregard Birthdays has thrown.
