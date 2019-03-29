Columbus man in custody after string of armed robberies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Following a series of early morning armed robberies, one man has been detained by local authorities.
Police say Leo Fradreco Parks allegedly committed the three armed robberies in less than an hour of each other on Thursday morning. .
According to official reports, Columbus Police were called to the Circle K on Macon Road around 2:20 AM in reference to an armed robbery. Less than 15 minutes later Police were dispatched to the Circle K on Forrest Road for the same offense. Finally, around 3:10 AM Another call of an armed robbery came for the Circle K on 4th Street.
Parks was connected to all three crimes and taken into custody by Police. He was later taken to the hospital.
