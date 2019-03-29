East Alabama Chamber holds Riverwalk bench dedication

PHENIX CITY, AL(WTVM) - Many people across the Chattahoochee valley enjoy a nice afternoon lounging by the river and now it’s gotten even better.
On Friday, the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce along with the East Alabama Chamber Foundation held a reveal and dedication for three brand new benches along the Riverwalk.
The three new benches sit on the Phenix City side of the water. One was dedicated to the chamber itself, while the other two were dedicated to two well-known community figures.
The East Alabama Chamber Foundation is a sister company to the Chamber of Commerce and originally started the idea of replacing some of the old and worn benches as a way to help beautify the city.
The ultimate goal is to replace 12 benches, although there is not yet a timeline on when the other 9 benches would be placed.
