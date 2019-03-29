Fort Mitchell Cemetery holds ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) -On March 29th the country took time to remember and pay respects to veterans who served in the Vietnam war.
The National US Holiday was also celebrated locally with a special ceremony at Fort Mitchell in Russell County.
Organizers say the goal of the anniversary event was to honor the service, sacrifice, and enduring achievements of the Armed Forces involved in the Vietnam war.
The event included a wreath laying, a moment of silence for those lost in the war, and a pinning ceremony to Vietnam Veterans in attendance.
In March of 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act marking the date as an official day of remembrance for Vietnam Veterans.
