Foodies gather for 6th Annual Columbus Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Perfect weather, great drinks, and plenty of delicious types of food? Sounds like the perfect Saturday!
Food lovers across the valley gathered together on Saturday for the 6th Annual Columbus Food Truck Festival. They were able to snack on all different sorts of treats from tacos to smoothies to BBQ and more!
The “Food Truck Mecca” took place in Woodruff Park and Dillingham bridge in Uptown Columbus.
Attendees enjoyed bites from more then more than 25 gourmet food trucks that participated in the festival and even had the option of a beer garden.
Attendees of the popular event say the crowds were larger than expected, but that the long lines were worth the wait!
