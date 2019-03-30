LaGrange man arrested on 7 burglary charges

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Following a series of break-ins and burglaries near downtown, LaGrange Police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible.
LaQuince Octavia Towns was arrested on 7 counts of Burglary, 1 count of Criminal Attempt Burglary, and 2 counts of Entering Auto.
An extended investigation by the LaGrange Police Department Criminal Investigations Section linked Towns to these crimes, which all occurred within the last month near the downtown area of LaGrange.
Some of the burglarized businesses included a local State Farm Insurance agency, an office supply store, a cosmetics store and a restaurant.
