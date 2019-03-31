UPDATE: 5-year-old believed to have been taken by mother located

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A child police believed to have been taken by her mother has been located.
Police say 5-year-old Ziona Render has been located “in good health" after being reported missing on Mar. 31.
Ziona was placed into temporary custody of her aunt but investigators believe Chiquita Marshall, the victim’s biological mother, took the child.
Marshall is driving a silver 2014 Lincoln MKZ with a Georgia license plate tag reading: CREAM2 (pictured below).
Ziona is about 3 ft. 4 in. tall and has brown eyes and black hair.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.