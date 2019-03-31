1 killed, 3 injured after kayak accident along the Chattahoochee River

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Local authorities confirm that one person is dead and several others are injured following a kayaking accident in Chambers County on Saturday.
East Alabama Fire District Chief Kerry Pickard says that on Saturday afternoon a kayak containing two people was swept over one of the low head dams along the Chattahoochee River.
Pickard says that the rough terrain required efforts from multiple emergency crew members but that they were able to quickly locate the victims and get them out of the water and into ambulances.
Officials say one of the kayakers suffered serious injuries and passed away as a result.
Emergency crews say they performed life support while transporting the victim to the East Alabama Medical Center but were unable to revive them.
Pickard reports that three others were also injured in the incident but that they are expected to be okay.
Officials say in light of the tragic event they want to stress the importance of wearing life jackets and making sure kayakers know the river beforehand.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.