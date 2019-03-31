Tree of Life Healthcare hosts annual Health Fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many Columbus residents gathered this weekend for a free opportunity to take care of themselves and monitor their health.
The annual “Screening Saves Lives” health fair was held at the Columbus Civic Center on Saturday.
Attendees were provided with sickle cell, prostate cancer, vision, dental, and breast cancer screenings- all free of charge.
Tree of Life Healthcare sponsored the fair. They say their mission is to provide quality care to the less fortunate and those without health insurance.
Organizers say they plan to host more events like this soon and that you can contact their office for more information.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.