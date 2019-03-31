18-year-old killed after early morning shooting in Eufaula

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - A Eufaula man has died as a result of a Sunday morning shooting.
Eufaula Police first responded to Meadow Manor Apartments early Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call that a person had been shot.
Upon arrival, police discovered 18-year-old Shydee Tremaine Lamar Denson suffering from gunshot wound to the head.
Denson, a Eufaula resident, was airlifted to a Dothan hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The shooting is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division. There is no word yet on any related arrests or what might have caused the shooting.
